Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $859,155.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chemed Stock Down 0.7 %

CHE opened at $574.51 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $481.99 and a twelve month high of $590.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 400.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

