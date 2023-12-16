Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $859,155.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Chemed Stock Down 0.7 %
CHE opened at $574.51 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $481.99 and a twelve month high of $590.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemed Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
View Our Latest Report on Chemed
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 400.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.