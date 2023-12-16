Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells $1,704,750.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $1,704,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,899,876.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $1,058,000.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00.

Confluent Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,082.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 305,791 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

