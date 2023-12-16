Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) COO Sells $10,725,600.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,688,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $768,825.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $757,147.50.

Shares of FI stock opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.25 and a 1 year high of $136.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 715.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,636 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

