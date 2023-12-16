Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Director Sells $713,162.43 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

KEYS opened at $158.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.