Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $9,061,471.68 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $9,061,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06.

On Thursday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81.

On Friday, December 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total transaction of $9,060,071.23.

On Monday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total transaction of $9,460,039.75.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18.

On Friday, November 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total transaction of $9,467,322.09.

On Friday, November 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $9,345,763.03.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,350,524.56.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.16. The stock has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.