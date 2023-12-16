Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $255,677.60 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $255,677.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $601,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 11,319 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $91,344.33.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 1,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $7,970.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $111,580.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE:MCW opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCW has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

