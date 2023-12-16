Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 3,779 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $157,017.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,160,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,865,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 37,638 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $1,563,858.90.

On Friday, December 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,328 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $512,228.40.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 952 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $39,603.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $4,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 627 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $26,384.16.

On Monday, November 20th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 57 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $2,399.70.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 403 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $16,966.30.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,601 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $71,900.91.

National Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $39.05 on Friday. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $959.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in National Research by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in National Research by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in National Research by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

(Get Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.