Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) President Sells $200,082.88 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) President Kirk L. Coleman sold 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $200,082.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,585.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.46. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 12.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 490,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,474 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 213,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Q2 by 12.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Q2 by 43.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Q2 by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.