Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) President Sells $200,082.88 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) President Kirk L. Coleman sold 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $200,082.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,585.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Q2 Stock Performance
NYSE:QTWO opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.46. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $42.27.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QTWO
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.