Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Director Sells $948,057.96 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 57,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $948,057.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,549,960.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ramaco Resources Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:METCB opened at $12.51 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55.
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.
Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METCB. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
