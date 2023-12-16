Insider Selling: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CEO Sells $126,000.00 in Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

