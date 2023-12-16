Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $341,200.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Samsara Stock Down 4.6 %

Samsara stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Samsara alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.