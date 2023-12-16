Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Sells $3,331,863.36 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 93,408 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $3,331,863.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,673.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bhatnagar Anish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 30th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 27,716 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $794,063.40.
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $696,387.36.
Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $37.89 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SLNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
