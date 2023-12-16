Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Sells $3,331,863.36 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Free Report) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 93,408 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $3,331,863.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,673.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bhatnagar Anish also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 30th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 27,716 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $794,063.40.
  • On Tuesday, November 28th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $696,387.36.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $37.89 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

