Insider Selling: Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Director Sells $264,162.72 in Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stride Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LRN opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $62.56.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.24 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Stride by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Stride by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Stride by 3.4% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRN

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.