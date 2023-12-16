Insider Selling: Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Director Sells $264,162.72 in Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stride Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of LRN opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $62.56.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.24 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
LRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
