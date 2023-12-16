Insider Selling: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) EVP Sells 12,985 Shares of Stock

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT opened at $14.62 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 93.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $125,650,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.