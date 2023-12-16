Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,850,000.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,514,000 after acquiring an additional 270,533 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

