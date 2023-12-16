Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Insider Sells $883,996.08 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $490.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.41 and its 200-day moving average is $427.85. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
