Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Insider Sells $883,996.08 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $490.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.41 and its 200-day moving average is $427.85. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

