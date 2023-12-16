Insider Selling: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Sells $301,095.90 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

