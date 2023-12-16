International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,197 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 916,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,300,000 after buying an additional 65,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 353,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

