International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.31.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $239.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.60 and its 200 day moving average is $202.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $241.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

