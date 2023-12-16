International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 35,700 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 126,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPVG shares. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 0.7 %

TPVG stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other news, Director Katherine J. Park acquired 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,221.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.