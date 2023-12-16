International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

NYSE CMI opened at $241.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.17. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

