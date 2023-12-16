International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,602 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

