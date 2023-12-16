International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SDY opened at $123.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.76. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

