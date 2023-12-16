International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.2% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

