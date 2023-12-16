International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $651,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 368.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $27.81 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.