International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

