International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IVW opened at $74.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.