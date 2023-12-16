International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $831,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 27.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

