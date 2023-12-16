International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

