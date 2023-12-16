International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $81.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

