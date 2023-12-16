International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,484 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after buying an additional 27,535 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 15.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

