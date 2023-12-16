International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.