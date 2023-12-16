International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after buying an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after buying an additional 857,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

