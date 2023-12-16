International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of LSB Industries worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,675,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after purchasing an additional 580,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,499,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 397,738 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,419,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 500,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 530,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

LSB Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $9.21 on Friday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $684.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

