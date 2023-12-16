International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $385.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.13. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

