International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 701 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $80.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

