International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 7,350 Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Standard Lithium worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 3.7 %

SLI stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.08. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Standard Lithium from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Featured Stories

