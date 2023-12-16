International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 7,832 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.04 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average of $159.71. The company has a market capitalization of $373.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.