International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 million, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

