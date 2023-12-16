InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Head-To-Head Contrast

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 59.98%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $166.45 million 8.44 $79.96 million ($0.19) -51.16 Transcontinental Realty Investors $36.66 million N/A $468.26 million $7.81 4.35

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Transcontinental Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust -15.34% -1.38% -0.80% Transcontinental Realty Investors 136.99% 7.98% 5.98%

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

