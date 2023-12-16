Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $197.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

