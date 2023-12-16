Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

