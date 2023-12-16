Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on December 19th

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0851 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

