Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.96

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 5764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1429 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
