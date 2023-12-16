Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.96

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 5764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1429 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after buying an additional 98,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after buying an additional 179,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after buying an additional 127,901 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 590,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after buying an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.