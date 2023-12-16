Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.32

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.32 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 40573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

