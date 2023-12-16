Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $16.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.53 on Monday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Invesco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Invesco by 1.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 5.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

