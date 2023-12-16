IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (WRND) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on December 21st

IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:WRND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.206 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WRND opened at $25.58 on Friday. IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF

The IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (WRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide exposure to global large- and mid-cap companies that have high research and development spending, and attractive future growth potential.

