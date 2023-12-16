IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins Sells 4,277 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $190,668.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IRadimed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.02 million, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.87. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. Research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

See Also

