Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,919 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,966.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IRWD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

