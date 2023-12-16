Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IRWD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Natixis bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

